News and trade ideas

Dow off highs but DAX and Hang Seng bolstered by more China ...While the Dow has hit fresh highs this week, the Dax and Hang Seng are among those lifted by reports of yet more stimulus in China.2024-09-26T08:56:00+0100
Silver, wheat prices rally but oil price...2024-09-26T08:27:46+0100
AUD/USD rally stalls while EUR/JPY, USD/...2024-09-26T08:05:00+0100
Inflation
Ahead of the game: 30 September 2024US equity markets gained early this week but stalled due to consumer confidence drops and the ASX 200 declined slightly, influenced by China’s easing ...2024-09-26T05:59:57+0100
Asia Day Ahead: Attention on China’s pol...2024-09-24T03:32:28+0100
FX Watch: US Dollar Index on watch ahead...2024-09-23T10:52:47+0100
AUD/USD primed for movement ahead of RBA...2024-09-23T07:12:39+0100
Forex
AUD/USD rally stalls while EUR/JPY, USD/JPY gradua...AUD/USD encounters resistance but EUR/JPY, USD/JPY gradually advance.2024-09-26T08:05:00+0100
EUR/GBP stabilises near 2 ½ year low ...2024-09-25T07:37:37+0100
Impact of the US election on the FX mark...2024-09-25T06:31:55+0100
Shares
Rolls-Royce share price hits new high on...2024-09-25T13:35:09+0100
Lloyds Banking Group share price outlook...2024-09-25T12:34:05+0100
EasyJet share price analysis and outlook2024-09-25T11:28:51+0100
Indices
Dow off highs but DAX and Hang Seng bolstered by m...While the Dow has hit fresh highs this week, the Dax and Hang Seng are among those lifted by reports of yet more stimulus in China.2024-09-26T08:56:00+0100
FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 giv...2024-09-25T08:41:12+0100
Dow and DAX hit new highs while Hang Sen...2024-09-24T08:38:07+0100
Asia Day Ahead: Attention on China’s pol...2024-09-24T03:32:28+0100
Compound interest: what it is and how it...2024-09-23T11:59:54+0100
Nikkei 225 rallies as Nasdaq 100, FTSE 1...2024-09-23T08:13:13+0100
Commodities
Silver, wheat prices rally but oil price drop...Silver, wheat prices rally but oil price drops on lingering demand worries.2024-09-26T08:27:46+0100
Gold price at new highs while WTI crude ...2024-09-25T08:26:53+0100
Why Fed rate cuts and Chinese stimulus c...2024-09-24T13:03:38+0100
Gold price outlook: analysing key driver...2024-09-24T10:28:03+0100
Brent, silver capped by resistance as su...2024-09-24T08:20:24+0100
Natural gas price surges while WTI crude...2024-09-23T10:39:47+0100
