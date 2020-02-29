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OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, are complex investments, which come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail client account lose money when trading OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, with this investment provider. OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, are complex investments, which come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail client account lose money when trading OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, with this investment provider.

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IG International Limited is part of the IG Group and its ultimate parent company is IG Group Holdings Plc. IG Group established in London in 1974, and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

 

The risks of loss from investing in CFDs can be substantial and the value of your investments may fluctuate. 70% of retail client accounts lose money when trading CFDs, with this investment provider. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how this product works, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFD Accounts provided by IG International Limited. IG International Limited is licensed to conduct investment business and digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

IG provides an execution-only service. The information in this site does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result.

The information on this site is not directed at residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

IG International Limited is part of the IG Group and its ultimate parent company is IG Group Holdings Plc. IG International Limited receives services from other members of the IG Group including IG Markets Limited.