Access 17,000+ markets all in one
Trade a wide range of global markets 24/7, with spreads as low as 0.1 points. View CFD markets.
Enjoy exclusive rewards and rebates
Get more from your trading by earning additional funds based on your activity.
Refer a friend
Earn up to $10,000 by inviting your friends to join and trade with IG.3
Volume-based rebates
Benefit from rebates on your spreads or commissions when trading high volumes.
Experience award-winning platforms
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Fast, easy-to-use web platform and app
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Access to the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform
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Specialist platforms and charting with L2 dealer, ProRealTime & TradingView
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Comprehensive suite of alerts and risk-management tools
Join 400,000+ traders who trust us
17,000
+
markets available
50
+
years’ experience
FTSE 250
listed company
18
offices globally
Everything you need to trade the markets
For experienced traders
For new traders
Join IG
Get started in 3 simple steps.
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Answer some questions
Tell us a bit more about you.
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Verify your account
This can usually be done instantly.
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Fund and start trading
Deposit via credit card, Wise or bank transfer.
1 Based on revenue (published financial statements, August 2024)
2 See Welcome Rebate full terms and conditions for more details
3 See Refer a Friend full terms and conditions for more details.