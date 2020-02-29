OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, are complex investments, which come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail client account lose money when trading OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, with this investment provider. OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, are complex investments, which come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail client account lose money when trading OTC leveraged products, including CFDs, with this investment provider.