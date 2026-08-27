Investing for 5+ years could increase your chances of stronger returns than cash savings. Markets rise and fall, so you can get back less than you put in. You're responsible for your investment decisions.
Join the award-winning platform used by millions worldwide.
Invest with zero commission, so more of your money goes where it matters: your portfolio.
Protection and regulation
We’re authorised and regulated by BaFin and Deutsche Bundesbank, and operate in line with their high regulatory standards.
Your money is kept in segregated accounts with regulated banks. We don’t use your funds for our own business activities, and your money is ring-fenced, protecting it from our creditors.
We’re a FTSE 100 company with a heritage dating back to 1974, when we pioneered spread betting. Since then, we’ve continued to lead the industry with award-winning trading and investing services.
We offer general investment accounts (GIAs) for people investing in Ireland. Ready to start? Open a web-based share dealing account.
You can trade shares commission-free*. There’s a 0.15% FX conversion fee.
With IG, you have access to over 12,000 stocks and ETFs, including household names like Apple, Nvidia and Tesla, plus popular markets like the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.
Yes, you can open an IG investment account online in just a few steps. Once your identity has been verified and your account is funded, you can start investing in thousands of shares and ETFs through our platform.
A savings account holds cash and typically pays interest, making it suitable for short-term goals. An investment account lets you buy stocks and ETFs with the potential for long-term growth, though returns aren't guaranteed.
With IG, you can begin investing with an amount that suits your budget and build your portfolio over time. The most important step is getting started and investing regularly where you can.
Tax depends on your individual circumstances and the type of investment you hold. In Ireland, investments may be subject to taxes such as Capital Gains Tax (CGT), Dividend Withholding Tax (DWT) or Exit Tax, depending on the investment.
Client money is held separately from IG's own funds in accordance with regulatory requirements, helping to protect your money. As with any investment, the value of your investments can go down as well as up, and you could get back less than you originally invested.